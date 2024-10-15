Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 8
It may not feel like it after West Virginia's 28-16 loss to Iowa State on Saturday and with Neal Brown's interesting comments in a message to the fanbase on Monday, but there is still a lot for WVU to play for this season.
The Mountaineers enter this week's showdown with No. 17 Kansas State with a chance to stay in the Big 12 Conference title race. A loss doesn't necessarily eliminate them, but makes it incredibly difficult to secure a spot in Dallas having already lost head-to-head matchups with two other teams in the mix. It also gives WVU very little wiggle room as a third loss pretty much does them in.
As we do each week, it's time to take a look around the web to see where folks project the Mountaineers to go bowling this season.
This week's projections
Action Network: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky
CBS Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas
College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. South Carolina
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Missouri
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs. Kentucky
USA Today: First Responder Bowl vs. Washington
West Virginia On SI: First Responder Bowl vs. Tulane
Big 12 Tie-ins
Valero Alamo Bowl
Pop-Tarts Bowl
TaxAct Texas Bowl
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
