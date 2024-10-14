Two Key WVU Defensive Starters 'Questionable' for Kansas State Game
Hurt feelings aren't the pain the West Virginia Mountaineers are experiencing right now, they've got a few guys physically banged up too.
During his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Neal Brown stated that starting safety Aubrey Burks and defensive lineman T.J. Jackson may not play this weekend against No. 17 Kansas State.
Brown's update on Burks & Jackson
“Burks, he’s got a lingering deal. I don’t know. I think questionable probably. He’s only played I think one full game this year. He’s really had some lingering injuries. (T.J. Jackson) is playing really well. He did not practice today. I think it’s going to be close. Hopeful, but he’s got a little bit of a weird lower leg injury that we’re just going to see how he feels. He probably won’t be able to practice much.”
What does this mean for WVU?
The Mountaineers are already a bit shorthanded along the defensive line with Edward Vesterinen suffering an injury earlier in the year against UAlbany. A couple of weeks back, Neal Brown stated that true freshman Elijah Kinsler would be the "next man up" if another injury occurred. He has played in two games this season and has made one tackle.
As for the back end of the defense, the injury to Burks could prompt the staff to turn to true freshman Zae Jennings, but instead, they'll more than likely rotate some of the other experienced players at the other two safety spots to avoid playing the young buck a chunky amount of reps versus a top 25 opponent.
