Swing and a Miss: Neal Brown's Strange Message to WVU Fans is Not Going Over Well
Once again, Neal Brown fell to a top-25 opponent this past Saturday. The loss to Iowa State drops his record to 3-16 against such teams since taking over as the West Virginia head coach back in 2019.
After putting together a nine-win season in 2023 and returning a bunch of talent from that team, the expectation was that the Mountaineers would vie for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game.
They can still get there since they do have a 2-1 record in league play, but the film doesn't lie. This team hasn't shown that they are worthy of being in that conversation. At least not through the first half of the season.
While their three losses have come to three undefeated teams, their three wins have come against UAlbany and two teams that are a combined 0-6 in Big 12 play.
Before WVU can enter the Big 12 conversation, they have to beat some of the best teams in the league. They'll have another crack at it this Saturday against Kansas State, but if history tells us anything, the Wildcats leave Morgantown with a W.
Neal Brown credited the fans for creating an awesome atmosphere for the Coal Rush while admitting his team played poor complimentary football which led to a disappointing night.
On Monday, Brown was asked about what his message would be to the fanbase following the loss and needing their support to create a similar atmosphere this Saturday night. His response is, well...just have a look for yourself.
“I get that they want to win. But what I would say is, did they have a good time? Did they enjoy it? It was a pretty good atmosphere. I’m assuming they had a pretty good time tailgating, so if they’re in the deal for enjoyment then I would come back. I looked at the weather and it’s going to be nice again. It’s a night game. And we need them to provide a home-field advantage.
"I get they’re frustrated that we didn’t win. We’ve played a tough schedule. Everybody that’s beat us hasn’t lost. But that’s no excuse, that’s just the truth and the games in our league are going to come down to the fourth quarter and I don’t think this one on Saturday is going to be any different. We need them to help us. I do get their frustration.”
*Inserts facepalm emoji*
Did they enjoy it? Did the fans have a good time? The weather is supposed to be nice? What? That's what this has come to? Having a good time at the tailgate?
Brown had the perfect opportunity to try and rally the fans into believing or at least generating some type of excitement for Saturday's game. It was put on a platter for him and that's the response he gave. Yes, he asked for their support and to show up, but after the first part of his answer was stated, he lost a lot of the fans, as you can see in a few of the shared tweets below.
No one "had a good time" if the end result of the game continues to be the same letdown every time a team with a number next to its name lines up across from you. Not one West Virginia fan left Mountaineer Field saying, "The heck with the result, I enjoyed tailgating and participating in the Coal Rush."
Blowing a double-digit lead in the Backyard Brawl was enough for some folks. Falling flat against a ranked team once again pushed more fans over the line. But this response may take the cake.
