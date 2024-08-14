Charles Wesley Godwin Returns for Another Speech to WVU Football Team
Morgantown, West Virginia native and WVU alum Charles Wesley Godwin is becoming one of the biggest stars in the country music industry. He's also becoming one of the most popular fans of the West Virginia Mountaineers, especially after giving his '14' speech this time a year ago.
WVU head football coach Neal Brown invited Godwin back to fall camp this week to take in a practice and speak to the team once again. Here's what he said in the video shared by the WVU football social media team.
“I tell you what guys, the last time I watched you all practice, a whole practice, was at the beginning of camp last year. I think it was in the first day or two and watching you guys work today, that’s a 180. You guys look like you’ve been here before. It looks like you’ve won games and it’s great to see. The confidence is abundant and as a fanbase, I can speak for all West Virginian’s, we’re really proud of y’all. We know you’ve been putting in the work. You guys turned the tide last year and have totally turned this program around and given us a lot of hope. I don’t think there’s any need to give you a pump-up speech. That was last year. You guys, you don’t need that at all this year. You guys know you can win, you got the leadership all amongst you. You guys know what to do. Show them how the Mountaineers do it, alright? We’re going to be watching you this year, rooting for you every step of the way. I can’t wait to watch you guys play ball this year because what I saw out here was just a great bunch of competitors. You guys should be proud and I think you guys are going to win a lot of football games.”
