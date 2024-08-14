Several WVU D-Linemen Raising Their Stock in Fall Camp
West Virginia's defensive line may not be as deep as it was in 2023, but it's a unit that returns a lot of experience and even added some via the transfer portal. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and head coach Neal Brown are hopeful that a couple of young guys take a step in the next week or two to put themselves in a position to contribute, even if it's in an extremely limited role.
WVU got after the passer a bunch last year, but weirdly enough had one of the lower pass rush win rate grades, according to Pro Football Focus. With the addition of Ty French off the edge at spur, it'll create more opportunities for those guys with their hand in the dirt to create havoc.
How is the unit performing overall so far? Who is sticking out? Neal Brown provided some insight during this week's media availability.
“There’s two guys that have kind of played above everybody else to this point and that’s TJ Jackson - he’s a great addition, he plays with a motor and you saw that on his film at Troy - and Eddie (Vesterinen) has played that way for his whole career. Now he’s stronger, he’s gained a little weight. Those two guys have been active. Sean (Martin) had a better end of the week and I think there’s another step for him to take. And then we got to figure out Hammond Russell is really making a move. He played his best football he’s ever played in his career on Saturday, but we need some other guys to come on. Asani Redwood practiced today, today was the first day he was full-go. We need him, we need Elijah Kinsler, we need Nate Garbiel, we need some of those guys to come through and really play supporting roles.”
