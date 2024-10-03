College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Oklahoma State
Typically with our weekly simulation of West Virginia's football game on College Football 25, I'll have the full game recording at the top of this article. Unfortunately, the video didn't want to download, so you'll just have to believe me this week. Hopefully, we can get it fixed for next week's game, but no promises.
It's a shame the recording wouldn't cooperate because this one came right down to the wire. It was an extremely low-scoring game, but the end of regulation was intense as Garrett Greene connected with Justin Robinson for an 18-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left to send it to overtime.
The Mountaineers were held to a field goal in the overtime period, allowing the Cowboys to win it on an Ollie Gordon touchdown. Below are the stats from the simulation.
SCORING BREAKDOWN
2nd QTR (2:16): Ollie Gordon II 1-yard TD run; OSU 7-0
3rd QTR (3:53): Garrett Greene 6-yard TD run; 7-7
4th QTR (7:52): Rashod Owens 60-yard TD reception; OSU 14-7
4TH QTR (0:13): Justin Robinson 18-yard TD reception; 14-14
OT: Michael Hayes 33-yard field goal; WVU 17-14
OT: Ollie Gordon II 8-yard TD run; OSU 20-17
PASSING
Garrett Greene (WVU): 16/22 251 yards, TD
Alan Bowman (OSU): 11/13 131 yards, TD
RUSHING
Ollie Gordon II (OSU): 25 carries, 82 yards, 2 TD
Jahiem White (WVU): 20 carries 51 yards
CJ Donaldson (WVU): 10 carries, 38 yards
Garrett Greene (WVU): 10 carries, 14 yards, TD
RECEIVING
Justin Robinson (WVU): 6 receptions, 141 yards, TD
Brennan Presley (OSU): 4 receptions, 30 yards
Kole Taylor (WVU): 4 receptions, 24 yards
Rashod Owens (OSU): 3 receptions, 75 yards, TD
Hudson Clement (WVU): 2 receptions, 34 yards
Jahiem White (WVU: 2 receptions, 33 yards
Preston Fox (WVU): 2 receptions, 19 yards
Tyler Foster (OSU): 2 receptions, 15 yards
De'Zhaun Stribling (OSU): 1 reception, 6 yards
Quinton Stewart (OSU): 1 reception, 5 yards
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 6
Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter Schedules Visit for Upcoming Game