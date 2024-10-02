WVU QB Commit Brodie McWhorter Schedules Visit for Upcoming Home Game
The next time the West Virginia Mountaineers take the field at Milan Puskar Stadium, they'll be doing so rocking a brand new all-black look for the Coal Rush against Iowa State on October 12th.
That game also happens to be the next time class of 2026 WVU quarterback commit Brodie McWhorter will be on campus for a visit.
The future Mountaineer signal-caller has spent the last two-plus weeks recovering from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle which required surgery that of course ended his junior season early.
As a sophomore, McWhorter completed 64% of his pass attempts for 2,128 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 550 yards and five scores.
At the end of last season, he was named Region 7 5A First Team Quarterback in the state of Georgia. Several schools pursued him hard back in the spring including the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, and TCU just to name a few.
West Virginia's quarterback room is in excellent shape in terms of depth and options beyond this season. Nicco Marchiol will likely take over as QB1 with BYU transfer Ryder Burton and Khalil Wilkins behind him, in addition to incoming freshman Scotty Fox. Of course, there's still a lot of time between now and signing day in 2026, but McWhorter has the look of a multi-year starter at WVU.
