Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia is looking to pick up a big win this Saturday over Oklahoma State to improve to 2-0 in Big 12 play before returning to Morgantown for a two-game homestand with a pair of Top 25 opponents waiting on deck.
For the Cowboys, their backs are up against the wall after a 0-2 start in league play, falling to Utah and Kansas State in consecutive weeks. The last time they began the Big 12 part of their schedule 0-3 was all the way back in 2005, Mike Gundy's first year on the job.
Who wins this Saturday? Here is what we see happening.
Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma State 38, West Virginia 34
This is a winnable game for the Mountaineers, without a doubt. From the day the schedule came out, I pointed out that WVU couldn't have caught Oklahoma State at a better time due to having two physical games against Utah and Kansas State coming into this one as WVU comes off a bye week. What I didn't expect is the Cowboys to drop both of those games and are now in danger of losing three straight to open league play which would essentially knock them out of contention.
I've learned my lesson. I don't write off Mike Gundy anymore after slow starts. Every time you start to believe this is the year they won't turn it around, they do. I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest if OSU had a 10-2 record and is playing for the Big 12 championship at the end of the year. I'm not calling for it, but Gundy knows how to get his team turned around when backed into a corner.
Neal Brown, on the other hand, has struggled to give me that same level of confidence. He has a 10-19 record on the road since coming to WVU in 2019.
I'm well aware Ollie Gordon II hasn't produced at the same level, or anywhere close to what he did a year ago, but it's coming. Even if it doesn't happen this week, the Cowboys will be able to take advantage of a really weak Mountaineer secondary and sling the ball all over the yard.
It's going to be a high-scoring affair, but one WVU falls on the wrong side of.
Prediction record: 3-1.
Christopher Hall: Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 24
Oklahoma State lost its first two Big 12 Conference games for the first time since 2005, and I suspect a Mike Gundy led team will come out swinging.
The Cowboys ground game has struggled through the first five games averaging just over 100 yards per game, and the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, running back Ollie Gordon II is averaging just 66.8 ypg last season. And, if there's going to be a breakout game for the junior, it would be against the Mountaineers since he put up 282 yards and four touchdowns in Morgantown a year ago.
West Virginia had a bye last week and questions remain within the secondary, although it appeared the Mountaineers fixed some issues in their last outing against Kansas, and like Gordon, Bowman could be poised to get back into a rhythm after a tough start in Big 12 play despite averaging 307.4 yards through the air per game.
Offensively, the Mountaineers have failed to find consistency but when playing up-tempo, most notably during the two-minute drill, they've moved the ball with ease. If West Virginia can find some consistency, the Mountaineers may be able to steal a win.
West Virginia has struggled against Oklahoma State since joining the Big 12 and I suspect the Mountaineers I suspect the troubles will continue in Stillwater and the Cowboys capture their first league win of the season, 27-24.
Prediction record: 2-2.
