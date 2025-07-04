Three WVU Players Who Will Produce the Most Fireworks in 2025
Happy Fourth of July! As we do every year on the fourth, we reveal the three players who will provide the most fireworks for WVU football in 2025. Despite having an abundance of newcomers, making this year's picks was actually pretty easy.
RB Jahiem White
White is the perfect running back for a Rich Rodriguez offense. He's fast, slippery, great in space, and can be a home run hitter, scoring from anywhere on the field. The first two years were impressive, but we should see White excel under Rich Rod and become one of the top running backs in program history. A 1,000-yard season catapults him to seventh place on the school's rushing list.
WR Cam Vaughn
You've heard about him virtually all offseason, and there's good reason for that. Vaughn is a dynamic playmaker. Much like White, he can strike for an explosive play at any given moment and is far from being a one-trick pony. He can do damage underneath, carve defenses up in the intermediate passing game, and take the top off. The scary part for opposing teams? He's still figuring out the wide receiver position after playing quarterback in high school.
S Fred Perry
I always try to find a defensive player to include on this list, and I didn't even spend two seconds thinking about who this year's representative would be. Fred Perry earns this spot with ease. He seeks physicality and is always looking to make the big hit. Mountaineer fans are going to see something they haven't seen since the days of Karl Joseph, at least in terms of the level of physicality from the safety position.
