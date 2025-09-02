College Football 26 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Ohio
Last year, we started doing a simulation of every West Virginia game on the schedule and posting the full game and stats each week. We couldn't accurately do it last week since Robert Morris is not in the College Football 26 video game, but from this week on out, we've got a simulation for you.
In this week's simulation, the Mountaineers take down Ohio, 28-23, despite being out-scored 13-7 in the second half. Both passing attacks were clicking on all cylinders, with both quarterbacks surprisingly throwing for 300 yards on the day.
Stats are listed below. You can watch the full video at the top of this page.
Box Score
West Virginia: 7-14-0-7---28
Ohio: 0-10-013-0---23
West Virginia Individual Stats
QB Nicco Marchiol: 12/19 for 300 yards, 2 TD | 7 carries for -11 yards
RB Jahiem White: 9 carries for 87 yards, 2 TD | 1 reception for 92 yards, TD
WR Cam Vaughn: 4 receptions for 62 yards
WR Jaden Bray: 3 receptions for 80 yards
WR Rodney Gallagher III: 2 receptions for 43 yards, TD
WR Grayson Barnes: 2 receptions for 23 yards
LB: Reid Carrico: 12 tackles, 2 TFLs
S Kekoura Tarnue: 8 tackles, 2 TFLs
Ohio Individual Stats
QB Parker Navarro: 33/43 for 377 yards, 2 TD | 7 carries for -5 yards, TD
RB Seth Bangura: 13 carries for 5 yards | 5 receptions for 21 yards
WR Caleb Gossett: 17 receptions for 182 yards, TD
WR Rodney Harris II: 5 receptions for 83 yards, TD
TE Mason Williams: 4 receptions for 39 yards
WR Chse Hendricks: 2 receptions for 52 yards
S Rickey Hyatt Jr.: 6 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
EDGE Evan Herrmann: 2 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks
Team Stats (WVU | Ohio)
Total Offense: 371 | 377
Passing Yards: 300 | 377
Rushing Yards: 71 | 0
3rd Downs: 2/6 | 8/16
CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker
at Ohio: W 28-23
vs. Pitt
at Kansas
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
