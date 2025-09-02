Mountaineers Now

College Football 26 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Ohio

The video game projects what will happen between the Mountaineers and Wildcats this Saturday.

Schuyler Callihan

Last year, we started doing a simulation of every West Virginia game on the schedule and posting the full game and stats each week. We couldn't accurately do it last week since Robert Morris is not in the College Football 26 video game, but from this week on out, we've got a simulation for you.

In this week's simulation, the Mountaineers take down Ohio, 28-23, despite being out-scored 13-7 in the second half. Both passing attacks were clicking on all cylinders, with both quarterbacks surprisingly throwing for 300 yards on the day.

Stats are listed below. You can watch the full video at the top of this page.

Box Score

West Virginia: 7-14-0-7---28

Ohio: 0-10-013-0---23

West Virginia Individual Stats

QB Nicco Marchiol: 12/19 for 300 yards, 2 TD | 7 carries for -11 yards

RB Jahiem White: 9 carries for 87 yards, 2 TD | 1 reception for 92 yards, TD

WR Cam Vaughn: 4 receptions for 62 yards

WR Jaden Bray: 3 receptions for 80 yards

WR Rodney Gallagher III: 2 receptions for 43 yards, TD

WR Grayson Barnes: 2 receptions for 23 yards

LB: Reid Carrico: 12 tackles, 2 TFLs

S Kekoura Tarnue: 8 tackles, 2 TFLs

Ohio Individual Stats

QB Parker Navarro: 33/43 for 377 yards, 2 TD | 7 carries for -5 yards, TD

RB Seth Bangura: 13 carries for 5 yards | 5 receptions for 21 yards

WR Caleb Gossett: 17 receptions for 182 yards, TD

WR Rodney Harris II: 5 receptions for 83 yards, TD

TE Mason Williams: 4 receptions for 39 yards

WR Chse Hendricks: 2 receptions for 52 yards

S Rickey Hyatt Jr.: 6 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack

EDGE Evan Herrmann: 2 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks

Team Stats (WVU | Ohio)

Total Offense: 371 | 377

Passing Yards: 300 | 377

Rushing Yards: 71 | 0

3rd Downs: 2/6 | 8/16

CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker

at Ohio: W 28-23
vs. Pitt
at Kansas
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech

