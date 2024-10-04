College Football Expert Phil Steele Makes Prediction for WVU-Oklahoma State
West Virginia has an opportunity to pick up a massive Big 12 road win this weekend at Oklahoma State before coming home for a pair of games against ranked opponents.
On this week's episode with Phil Steele on In the Gun, Phil explains in great detail why he's picking West Virginia to come out of Stillwater with a win.
“I haven’t been blown away with Oklahoma State in any game this year. You go back to the Arkansas game…Arkansas could have led that thing 28-0 in the first half. They completely dominated. They had a 351 to 77 yard edge. The key was a defensive touchdown, about 77 yards which really turned that game around. It kept Oklahoma State in the game and then they were able to come back and win in overtime. You look at the Utah game, they trailed 22-3 with five minutes to go in the game before scoring a couple of garbage touchdowns.
"And then Kansas State last week, I had a huge play on Kansas State and I actually shut the volume off on the game at the start of the fourth quarter. That thing was done, Kansas State had won it. It was 42-13 and once again, Oklahoma State scored a late score.
"I thought UCF showed the way to beat Oklahoma State last year when UCF just shut down Ollie Gordon and they beat them 45-3 at home and we’ve seen that this year. I think West Virginia comes in with that same mentality of we need to stop Ollie Gordon. And I do think you’re going to see West Virginia be able to run the football because Oklahoma State this year is allowing 204 yards per game on the ground, 5.3 yards per carry. And if West Virginia can run the football, that offense will be humming. I like Garrett Greene running it, CJ Donaldson, Jahiem White. I like West Virginia to go into Oklahoma State and pull the upset this week.”
