Could WVU Shake Up the Offense? Here’s a Depth Chart Projection After the Bye
Anytime a team reaches the bye week, everything is up for discussion. Position changes, starting roles, play-calling tendencies, etc. It's a chance to really self-scout and figure out what needs to change in order to put a better product on the field.
For West Virginia, they're desperately searching for answers on the offensive side of the ball. Could that come by way of altering the starting lineup? Possibly. Here's how I project the depth chart coming out of the bye.
QB: Khalil Wilkins, Jaylen Henderson, Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown
Rich Rod said in his postgame press conference last Friday that he would wait until game time to make a decision on QB1. That is to infuse competition over the bye week, but I believe they'll ultimately land on giving Wilkins his second straight start. A much easier opponent and venue, although it's not like he's going up against Robert Morris. This will be a stiff challenge.
RB: Diore Hubbard, Tye Edwards, Clay Ash, Cyncir Bowers
Edwards has to earn his way back on the field. First and foremost, he has to get healthy, but once he does, he has to prove to the staff once again that he can be trusted. He lacked that strong burst in his minimal snaps against BYU. Hubbard, on the other hand, didn't have a chance to do anything because of the offensive line.
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown
Justin Smith-Brown is knocking on the door of a breakout game. He'll play some at the Z, too, as WVU looks for more ways to get him on the field.
WR (SL): Rodney Gallagher III, Jarod Bowie, Armoni Weaver
One noticeable omission here and that's Oran "ManMan" Singleton, who is no longer with the team. With him off the roster, Bowie slides into the No. 2 spot, and true freshman Armoni Weaver slides into the third spot.
WR (Z): Preston Fox, Jeff Weimer, Cyrus Traugh, Jordan McCants
Weimer made two catches for 43 yards in the loss to BYU, and to be honest, I wouldn't be shocked if he gets the starting nod over Fox. He's a bigger, longer body and has logged way more snaps at receiver over his career than Fox, who's primarily been a returner.
TE: Grayson Barnes, Jacob Barrick, Ryan Ward
No changes here, but it's a group that has to improve, particularly in the blocking aspect of their role. Barnes has missed several blocks throughout the season, and if you go back and watch that fourth-and-goal stop against BYU, look at the top of your screen at Ward (No. 84)...yikes!
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
No change here either, but these final six games are huge for Nick Krahe. He needs to be a part of this offense's future. It would be ideal if he and one or two other pieces along this offensive line make massive strides down the stretch and give WVU a few pieces to build forward with.
LG: Walter Young Bear, Josh Aisosa
It's been a rough year for Walter Young Bear, and while a change may be needed, I'm not sure the tweak happens here. Keep scrolling, you'll see one tweak to this group up front.
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee, Robby Martin
Lee has been able to pick up some snaps with Livingston getting beat up over the last couple of games, and it wouldn't shock me if he started seeing some time at guard if those two positions continue to struggle.
RG: Donovan Haslam, Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
Here you go. Haslam over Makane'ole at right guard. I could have gone with Aisosa, but I've been more encouraged in Haslam's play to this point. Haslam is listed on the depth chart at left guard, but he's seen snaps at right guard this season, including last week. Aisosa, I assume, will rep at both guard spots.
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo, Xavier Bausley
If Agbo weren't so light, he'd probably be pushing for Crawford's job at this point. However, Crawford did have his best game of the season vs. BYU, but I wonder how much of that was because of the heavy QB run game. I'll be re-watching the game (pray for me), and I'll get a better feel for his performance. For now, we'll keep him as RT1.
