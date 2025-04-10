Defensive Back Chris Henry to Leave West Virginia After One Season
On June 13th, 2023, West Virginia fans were thrilled to hear that Chris Henry had committed to West Virginia. When they read that it was not the five-star recruit that was the son of Chris Henry Jr., they were a little disappointed but still were happy for landing another promising defensive back.
“Thank you to West Virginia! My gratitude goes to God for the experiences I’ve had and the plants I know He has moving forward. I will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left.”
As noted in others' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Henry picked West Virginia over offers from Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Liberty, Miami (OH), North Carolina State, Ohio, Oregon State, Toledo, Troy, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
High School Evaluation:
Plays with great instincts. Doesn't second guess/hesitate, playing at full speed. Playing receiver has allowed Henry to understand leverage and uses that knowledge to his advantage when lining up at corner. Has a true feel for being the center fielder of the defense and will likely suit up at free safety at the next level. Henry also has some experience returning kicks, averaging nearly 20 yards per return. With his speed, he will be able to carve out a role on special teams early in his career whether it's as a returner or elsewhere.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Veteran Cornerback Jacolby Spells to Transfer Out of West Virginia
West Virginia Freshman Defensive Back Sammy Etienne to Enter Transfer Portal
West Virginia Snags Commitment from Class of 2026 Oklahoma Defensive Back