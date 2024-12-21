Did Matt Moore Just Take a Shot at Rich Rod or Stick Up for His Players?
West Virginia's new head football coach, Rich Rodriguez, is all about his players having a hard edge. That's the phrase you'll hear him say over and over again, especially when asked about what type of players he and his staff will recruit.
What does it mean to have a hard edge?
Basically, it is to be mentally and physically tougher than your opponent and to have the ability to block out distractions/outside noise and push through adverse situations.
Over the last handful of days, several West Virginia players have entered the transfer portal, and many fans on social media have commented on the player's posts, saying they don't have a hard edge and that they are soft, citing that as the reason why they are leaving the program.
Friday afternoon, recently dismissed offensive line coach Matt Moore, made a post on X sticking up for his players.
"Struggling to find the words to express my gratitude to ALL of the guys I have had the pleasure to coach here at West Virginia. Thank you for always being the same guy and coming to WORK every day. 6 years, 3 Freshmen all Americans, 2 top-round draft picks (2 on the way), 2 All Americans. Multiple all-conference players. I would call that a HARD EDGE!! Love you guys!!"
While this is likely Moore sticking up for his guys after receiving backlash from the fans, many are viewing it as a direct shot at head coach Rich Rodriguez. What do you think?
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Discusses the Large Number of WVU Players Entering Transfer Portal
West Virginia Safety Jaheem Joseph Entering Transfer Portal for Final Year of Eligibility
WVU Wide Receiver Hudson Clement Enters Transfer Portal
Will Former WVU Head Coach Neal Brown Land a Job for the 2025 Season?