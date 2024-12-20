Will Former WVU Head Coach Neal Brown Land a Job for the 2025 Season?
This college football coaching carousel has been wild, with possibly the two most unexpected hires ever. Bill Belichick accepted the job at North Carolina, and Rich Rodriguez returned to West Virginia seventeen years after a very ugly breakup when he left for Michigan.
There were 27 schools that either fired their coach or had their head coaching seat open after the man in place left for another job. As things stand today, there are just two FBS head coaching jobs available - Jacksonville State and Washington State.
Former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown reportedly turned down the Charlotte job and was considered for the Appalachian State post before they hired Dowell Loggains. While it would be ironic for Brown to take Rich Rodriguez's place at Jacksonville State, that's not happening. The Gamecocks are focused on other candidates.
So that leaves Washington State...does Brown make a move all the way across the country? Unlikely. Is he even considered for the job? Even more unlikely. Of course, there could be a late opening or two once the College Football Playoffs are over, but he won't be taking over a team that just made the Playoff. He may, though, be a candidate for a school that loses its coach to one of the twelve that made the CFP if that happens.
At this stage, Brown may be better suited to sit back, observe, and wait for something to come along following the 2025 season.
Coaching hires this cycle
Appalachian State - Dowell Loggains
Ball State - Mike Uremovich
Central Michigan - Matt Drinkall
Charlotte - Tim Albin
East Carolina - Blake Harrell
Florida Atlantic - Zach Kittley
Florida International - Willie Simmons
Fresno State - Matt Entz
Jacksonville State - vacant
Kennesaw State - Jerry Mack
Marshall - Tony Gibson
New Mexico - Jason Eck
North Carolina - Bill Belichick
Ohio - Brian Smith
Purdue - Barry Odom
Rice - Scott Abell
Sam Houston - Phil Longo
Southern Miss - Charles Huff
Temple - K.C. Keeler
Tulsa - Tre Lamb
UCF - Scott Frost
UMass - Joe Harasymiak
UNLV - Dan Mullen
Utah State - Bronco Mendenhall
Wake Forest - Jake Dickert
Washington State - vacant
West Virginia - Rich Rodriguez
