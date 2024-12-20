Mountaineers Now

Will Former WVU Head Coach Neal Brown Land a Job for the 2025 Season?

The coaching carousel is nearing its end and the recently fired Neal Brown is still searching for work.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown.
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown.
This college football coaching carousel has been wild, with possibly the two most unexpected hires ever. Bill Belichick accepted the job at North Carolina, and Rich Rodriguez returned to West Virginia seventeen years after a very ugly breakup when he left for Michigan.

There were 27 schools that either fired their coach or had their head coaching seat open after the man in place left for another job. As things stand today, there are just two FBS head coaching jobs available - Jacksonville State and Washington State.

Former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown reportedly turned down the Charlotte job and was considered for the Appalachian State post before they hired Dowell Loggains. While it would be ironic for Brown to take Rich Rodriguez's place at Jacksonville State, that's not happening. The Gamecocks are focused on other candidates.

So that leaves Washington State...does Brown make a move all the way across the country? Unlikely. Is he even considered for the job? Even more unlikely. Of course, there could be a late opening or two once the College Football Playoffs are over, but he won't be taking over a team that just made the Playoff. He may, though, be a candidate for a school that loses its coach to one of the twelve that made the CFP if that happens.

At this stage, Brown may be better suited to sit back, observe, and wait for something to come along following the 2025 season.

Coaching hires this cycle

Appalachian State - Dowell Loggains

Ball State - Mike Uremovich

Central Michigan - Matt Drinkall

Charlotte - Tim Albin

East Carolina - Blake Harrell

Florida Atlantic - Zach Kittley

Florida International - Willie Simmons

Fresno State - Matt Entz

Jacksonville State - vacant

Kennesaw State - Jerry Mack

Marshall - Tony Gibson

New Mexico - Jason Eck

North Carolina - Bill Belichick

Ohio - Brian Smith

Purdue - Barry Odom

Rice - Scott Abell

Sam Houston - Phil Longo

Southern Miss - Charles Huff

Temple - K.C. Keeler

Tulsa - Tre Lamb

UCF - Scott Frost

UMass - Joe Harasymiak

UNLV - Dan Mullen

Utah State - Bronco Mendenhall

Wake Forest - Jake Dickert

Washington State - vacant

West Virginia - Rich Rodriguez

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

