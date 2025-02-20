Domestic Battery Charges Dropped Against Former WVU DC Jordan Lesley
According to the West Virginia Magistrate Court system, domestic battery charges against former West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley have been dismissed.
Lesley was arrested on November 9th, about a week and a half after he was fired from his post at WVU.
West Virginia's defense struggled to get stops all year and had major issues in the secondary, even allowing an FCS quarterback throw for over 300 yards. The late game collapse against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl did Lesley no favors as the decision to fire him came later in the year after the win over Arizona, where WVU nearly saw the result of the Brawl repeat itself.
The decision to move on from Lesley was not an easy one for then head coach Neal Brown, who has had him on staff dating back to his days at Troy. That said, Brown probably knew his own future in Morgantown was starting to look a little murky and had to do something to try and create a spark.
Brown promoted linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz to interim defensive coordinator, but after one solid outing against Cincinnati, the wheels fell off. WVU allowed an average of 41 points per game over their final four games.
