Important 2025 Summer Dates for West Virginia Football Recruiting
The month of June is when the most action will take place on the recruiting trail. With three weekends of official visits and several days of recruiting camps, offers will start flying out left and right, and several verbal commitments will be made.
Once we get closer to each official visit weekend, we will release an article about confirmed visitors. For now, check out the dates for when the recruiting camps will take place at WVU, along with the recruiting calendar for the summer. Official date weekends have not been confirmed at this time.
Elite One-Day Camps: June 1 (2 p.m.), June 6 (2 p.m.), June 18 (3 p.m.), June 20 (3 p.m.)
Youth Camp: June 9 (9 a.m.)
7v7/Big Man Camps: June 11 (10 a.m.), June 13 (10 a.m.)
Specialist Camp: June 18 (10 a.m.)
What is a quiet period?
A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.
What is a dead period?
A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.
What is a contact period?
A contact period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
