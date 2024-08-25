ESPN Analyst Picks West Virginia to Win the Big 12 Conference
West Virginia product Pat McAfee is doing everything he can to get folks talking about the West Virginia Mountaineers this fall. It paid off during yesterday's College GameDay show on ESPN when special guest picker Sheamus picked the Mountaineers to win the Big 12, maybe with a little nudge from McAfee.
But he wasn't the only one who gave WVU the preseason crown. Fellow ESPN college football analyst Marty Smith also picked West Virginia to win the league, but did so on his own.
Much of the Big 12 conversation usually starts and ends with Utah and Oklahoma State, and rightfully so. They have been the two most consistent programs over the last decade and have a bunch of talent returning in 2024. The next batch of teams considered by many to be in the mix is Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, and even Arizona. Although WVU won more games or just as many as each of them and bring back all that talent they do, they get left out. Why? No one really knows.
The opinion on the Mountaineers will change drastically if they put together a solid performance in Week 1 against No. 8 Penn State, even if they don't come out with the win.
