Two WVU Newcomers Named Among Top 100 Transfers
A couple of West Virginia Mountaineers are getting some national attention as two of the best transfers in all of college football. The Athletic's College Football Staff released a list of the top 100 transfers, including WVU defensive lineman TJ Jackson (Troy) and cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. (Northwestern).
Jackson ranked 45th
"The Mountaineers turned to the portal to upgrade their front seven this offseason, and Jackson, along with Gardner-Webb transfer Ty French, will make a big difference. Jackson was a second-team All-Sun Belt pick last season, but he was even more productive in 2022, when he had 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. “He’s quick and strong and has a great motor,” WVU coach Neal Brown said."
Over his final two seasons at Troy, Jackson tallied 81 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. He is a bit undersized for someone who will play with his hand in the dirt, but he has the strength and athleticism to make up for it. He is currently listed as a backup to Sean Martin at defensive end.
Hollis Jr. ranked 63rd
"Coming off a strong year with the Wildcats (49 tackles, one interception), Hollis is projected as a mid-round NFL Draft prospect because he has ideal size (6-1, 201), length and good long speed."
West Virginia has not been able to play press man coverage very often which is why they went out and got the lengthy Hollis. He's already made a strong first impression and the coaching staff believes he will be a big difference maker for the Mountaineers this fall. He is expected to lock down one of the starting corner spots.
