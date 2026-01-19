Ex-West Virginia QB Khalil Wilkins Reveals Transfer Destination

Once upon a time, dual-threat quarterback Khalil Wilkins was deemed to be a "problem" in the future by former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. Before he ever had the opportunity to play Wilkins in an expanded role, Brown was fired.

Following the coaching change, Wilkins decided to stick it out and give Rich Rodriguez and his staff a chance, even staying with the program through the spring transfer portal, which now no longer exists. After one year in the system, Wilkins is now on his way out, announcing on Sunday that he will be transferring to Marshall.

Wilkins saw action in six games, making one start on the road against No. 23 BYU. In that game, he completed just 7-of-15 pass attempts for 81 yards and threw two picks. He did, however, rush for 89 yards and a score on 23 carries.

Out of the bye week, Rich Rodriguez made what was considered a surprising move, turning to the true freshman, Scotty Fox Jr. He, and really the entire team, laid a dud against UCF, but immediately following, he posted two 300-yard games and helped lead the Mountaineers to their first road victory over a ranked team in seven years.

Fox put himself in a position to be the guy in 2026, and with Rodriguez mapping out a plan to add another quarterback, which he ultimately did in Michael Hawkins Jr. from Oklahoma, it made sense that Wilkins would depart.

At Marshall, he'll have a chance to be the guy and will join a couple of his former WVU offensive linemen, Robby Martin and Xavier Bausley.

Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall

WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

K Ethan Head ----> Troy

P Aidan Stire ----> Akron

