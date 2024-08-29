First Look at Kole Taylor, WVU's Coal Rush Uniforms on College Football 25
There were a couple of key things missing when the new College Football 25 video game was released earlier this summer - West Virginia tight end Kole Taylor and the Mountaineers' Coal Rush uniforms.
After a title update early Thursday morning, both are now in the game.
In the first week of fall camp, Taylor was asked about being absent from the game and if he had decided to opt-out.
“Yeah, so that was not by choice," he responded. "I don’t really know what happened in the selection process. I opted-in and then I got an email saying that I was not selected, so it was not by choice but I think our guys are kind of pushing to get it fixed and hopefully in the next roster updates I’ll be in. I opted in, wanted to be in, still want to be in. It’s a little disappointing. It’s something you want to be in your whole life growing up playing NCAA and to not be in it’s a little disappointing, but it is what it is. It’s not the end of the world and hopefully it gets fixed.”
Now, you'll have the ability to play with Taylor and the new alternate uniforms before West Virginia kicks it off for real this Saturday against No. 8 Penn State.
