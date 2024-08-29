James Franklin Expects to Get a 'Tough Game' from West Virginia
West Virginia began its 2023 season on the road in one of the most difficult places to play in all of college football, taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. This Saturday, James Franklin's squad will make the return trip to Morgantown to complete the home-and-home series and he's well aware of how difficult of an opener this will be for his team.
“This is going to be a tough game, a tough environment. Got a lot of respect for them. They’re confident after how their season ended. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Franklin further detailed that the experience and explosiveness of West Virginia's offense is the area he's most concerned about.
“Their quarterback can make plays with his feet. That has an impact on their running game and then they got two backs that are very complimentary pieces," Franklin said. "Obviously, the young man from the state (of Pennsylvania, Jaheim White) that’s done a great job and then more of the workhorse, 240-pound kid who started out at tight end and then switched to running back. Two guys that I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for. I think their o-line coach does a really good job consistently, they play well. It’s going to be a challenge no doubt about it.”
A year ago, the Nittany Lions were the best run defense when playing on the road, allowing just 44 yards on the ground per game. Meanwhile, West Virginia has the nation's longest streak of consecutive games rushing for at least 140 with 16. In last season's matchup, the Mountaineers went for 146 on the ground. With the passing game expected to be more efficient in 2024, rushing for 140+ again should allow WVU a chance to pull off the upset.
West Virginia and Penn State will tee it up at high noon on Saturday with the action be televised on FOX.
