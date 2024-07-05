Five WVU Players Poised to Take the Next Step in 2024
If West Virginia wants to be a serious player in the Big 12 race this upcoming season, they need a handful of players to take the next step. The stars, or key parts of the roster need to hold up their end of the bargain, but the production from five players in particular could go a long way in increasing WVU's title chances.
1. WR/CB Rodney Gallagher III
Gallagher is one of Neal Brown's most prized recruits and could be the first two-way player West Virginia has seen in a long, long time. This spring, the coaching staff threw him on the defensive side of the ball to see what he could do in obvious passing situations at nickel and they were impressed. Offensively, Gallagher still has a lot to work on before he's a top option in the passing game, but the talent and ability are there. Brown will find ways to get him the ball.
2. WR Traylon Ray
Traylon Ray really came on in the final two months of the season and finished strong with a three-catch, 91-yard performance in the Duke's Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina which included a 75-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the game. He has the skillset to develop into the Mountaineers' top receiver as early as this season.
3. OL Ja'Quay Hubbard
Hubbard has played all over the offensive line in his career, but will settle in at right guard in 2024. His body composition has changed dramatically since he first arrived which has allowed him to be more consistent and agile. Last season, we saw Hubbard become more of a integral piece of the o-line particularly in the run game. I believe his best football is ahead and could be in line for All-Big 12 honors this fall.
4. DL Hammond Russell IV
Russell is entering his fourth year in the program and it's time for him to become a key cog in Jordan Lesley's defense. He'll split time with Fatorma Mulbah, who is positioned to have a big season as well. But in order for West Virginia to feel good about it's run defense, they need Russell to step up and be just as reliable. In 11 games last season, Russell accounted for 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks.
5. LB Tyrin Bradley
Bradley enters his final year at WVU and is looking to go out with a bang. A year ago, he recorded 22 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. While newcomer Ty French may be the favorite to lead the team in sacks, I'm putting my money on Bradley to do so in a breakout year.
