Georgia Southern Offensive Lineman Schedules Visit to West Virginia

The offensive line is a clear and obvious need for West Virginia after one of the worst seasons we've seen from an o-line group in recent memory. The Mountaineers will be heavily involved with some options in the transfer portal, including Georgia Southern's Johnnie Brown III.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Brown will take a visit to West Virginia, as well as Clemson and Louisville.

Brown ended the 2025 season as an All-Sun Belt Third Team selection. He primarily played left tackle, seeing 756 snaps there, but he did play some right tackle (61 snaps), and even some snaps at tight end (6), serving as an extension of the offensive line. He started the season opener against Fresno State at right tackle and then flipped over to the left side, where he spent the remainder of the season.

In 13 games, Brown allowed 20 pressures, 13 hurries, four QB hits, and three sacks.

Brown began his career at Miami (FL), but did not see any playing time and hit the portal after his freshman season.

Projected role with West Virginia

There's a chance he kicks inside to guard and competes for a starting spot. It's probably more likely that he stays put at tackle and serves as a backup. The Mountaineers are going to go after more high-profile options at the two guard spots, at least that is the expectation.

With Xavier Bausley entering the transfer portal, WVU needs another experienced option at tackle to back up Nick Krahe on the left side.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia is in Heavy Pursuit of Former Four-Star Oklahoma Transfer Quarterback

Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations From West Virginia's Brutal Start to Big 12 Play

West Virginia Targets Troy Transfer Receiver for Portal Visit

West Virginia Bandit Keenan Eck Enters the Transfer Portal

WVU Set to Host All-OVC–Big South Edge Rusher