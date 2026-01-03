West Virginia Could Address Two Roster Needs With One Transfer Portal Visit

West Virginia needs to add to the quarterback and cornerback rooms this offseason through the transfer portal, and there's a chance they can address both of those positions in one fell swoop with the Hawkins family.

West Virginia is in heavy pursuit of Oklahoma transfer quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., and according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, his brother, defensive back Maliek Hawkins (6'0", 189 lbs), also of Oklahoma, will be taking the visit with him. The expectation is that the two transfer to their next destination together.

Their father, Michael Hawkins Sr., played his college ball at Oklahoma and then went on to spend 62 games in the National Football League, splitting time with the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and some practice squad stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers.

Maliek was a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, coming out of Frisco Emerson High School in Texas. He was recruited by West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley at Oklahoma, but obviously didn't get to play for him as he entered the program as Alley departed for Morgantown.

In addition to Oklahoma, Hawkins also received offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi State, Texas, Texas State, and several others.

As a senior, Hawkins had 28 tackles, an interception, four pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) en route to being named first-team All-Frisco-ISD defensive honors.

West Virginia has a clear need in the secondary, with each of its top three corners having graduated. During the early signing period, they signed JUCO products Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. and Da'Mun Allen, who were teammates at Hutchinson Community College and are projected starters, as of today.

With other corners likely on West Virginia's big board, Hawkins probably won't be in line to compete for a starting job in 2026, but he can certainly play his way into the rotation and have the expectation to compete for an expanded role in 2027.

Because he was able to redshirt this past season, Hawkins will have four years of eligibility remaining.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Cornerback Jordan Scruggs Makes Decision on Future

Georgia Southern Offensive Lineman Schedules Visit to West Virginia

West Virginia is in Heavy Pursuit of Former Four-Star Oklahoma Transfer Quarterback

Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations From West Virginia's Brutal Start to Big 12 Play

West Virginia Targets Troy Transfer Receiver for Portal Visit