Best Virginia Finalizes Roster Ahead of 2025 TBT in Charleston
This weekend, we'll have basketball back in our lives in the Mountain State for a little bit as the WVU alumni, Best Virginia, look to make a deep run in The Basketball Tournament.
Over the years, Best Virginia's roster has changed quite a bit. Some former Mountaineers may be unable to play in TBT due to their contracts overseas, while some just need the time to recover. And of course, no players in the NBA are allowed, including those on deals such as Erik Stevenson, who is with the Miami Heat for Summer League. Stevenson planned to play for Best Virginia before the opportunity with the Heat arose.
This year's edition of the team has a handful of non-WVU alums and also features a pair of new former Mountaineers, who just wrapped their playing days in Morgantown.
Best Virginia roster positional breakdown
Guards - Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville, James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)
Wings - Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)
Forwards - John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)
Centers - Eduardo Andre
Coaching staff
Head coach - Jarrod West
Assistant coach - Ronald Everhart
Assistant coach - Donald Kummer
GM - Gregory Richardson
Best Virginia will face DuBois Dream on Friday, July 18th at 8 p.m. ET at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.
