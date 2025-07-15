BREAKING: 2026 RB SirPaul Cheeks Commits to West Virginia
Tuesday evening, class of 2026 running back SirPaul Cheeks (5'9", 185 lbs) of Richmond, Virginia, shutdown his recruitment and committed to West Virginia.
Cheeks picked the Mountaineers over finalists Kentucky, Minnesota, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion, Temple, UConn, USF, and several others.
Last season as a junior, Cheeks rushed for 591 yards and 10 touchdowns on 54 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per carry. He becomes the third running back in the '26 class to commit to WVU, joining Jett Walker and Christopher Talley.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Christopher Talley, RB SirPaul Cheeks, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, WR Malachi Thompson, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, S Rickey Giles, and S Emory Snyder.
