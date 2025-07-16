Mountaineers Now

WVU RB Commit SirPaul Cheeks Brings Devine-Like Burst and Big Play Potential

Breaking down the newest Mountaineer running back commit.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia picked up its third running back commit of the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday as Richmond, Virginia, product SirPaul Cheeks (5'9", 185 lbs) announced his pledge.

Cheeks picked the Mountaineers over Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Pitt, Temple, UConn, USF, and several others.

As a junior, he rushed for 591 yards and 10 touchdowns on 54 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per carry. Here's what type of back the Mountaineers are getting in what will undoubtedly be one of the best names in all of college football.

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Before you start jumping to conclusions, no, I'm not comparing him directly to Noel Devine, but he has a very similar running style and burst that Noel had. He has the ability to throw it into high gear at any moment and truly leave defenders in the dust. Big play after big play after big play. It's no wonder the young man averaged over a first down per carry. Every time he touches the ball, it's more than likely resulting in a first down or touchdown. I am interested to see how well he can handle the physicality in between the tackles at the next level, since there's not much of it on his tape. He does run hard enough that I don't believe it will be much of a problem, if one at all. Of the three running backs committed to WVU in this class, his ceiling might be the highest. Blazing speed, terrific hands, and super shifty.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

