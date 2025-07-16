WVU RB Commit SirPaul Cheeks Brings Devine-Like Burst and Big Play Potential
West Virginia picked up its third running back commit of the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday as Richmond, Virginia, product SirPaul Cheeks (5'9", 185 lbs) announced his pledge.
Cheeks picked the Mountaineers over Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Pitt, Temple, UConn, USF, and several others.
As a junior, he rushed for 591 yards and 10 touchdowns on 54 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per carry. Here's what type of back the Mountaineers are getting in what will undoubtedly be one of the best names in all of college football.
Highlights:
Evaluation:
Before you start jumping to conclusions, no, I'm not comparing him directly to Noel Devine, but he has a very similar running style and burst that Noel had. He has the ability to throw it into high gear at any moment and truly leave defenders in the dust. Big play after big play after big play. It's no wonder the young man averaged over a first down per carry. Every time he touches the ball, it's more than likely resulting in a first down or touchdown. I am interested to see how well he can handle the physicality in between the tackles at the next level, since there's not much of it on his tape. He does run hard enough that I don't believe it will be much of a problem, if one at all. Of the three running backs committed to WVU in this class, his ceiling might be the highest. Blazing speed, terrific hands, and super shifty.
