Freshmen Faces: DL Edward Vesterinen

DE Edward Vesterinen

Height: 6’4” Weight: 240

Hometown: Helsinki, Finland

High school: Helsinki Roosters

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia

Group of Five Offers:

Umass, Coastal Carolina

Evaluation:

Vesterinen is a big, strong, physical defensive lineman. He has the raw power to bully his way into the backfield on any given snap. Speed and quickness are two areas that he needs to continue to develop so that he can evolve into more of a pass rusher.

Playing time projection:

The Finland native is someone that Neal Brown has been impressed with since arriving on campus in January. They were surprised with how fast he has caught on to not only the defense but what they expect him to do within the defense. His work ethic is unmatched and is considered a gym rat. Physically, he'll be ready to play as a true freshman but it's likely that Vesterinen doesn't see the field much in 2021 as the coaching staff will use this as a development year for him to continue to clean up his technique.

