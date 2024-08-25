Garnett Hollis Jr. Dedicating 2024 Season to Teen Fighting Cancer
New West Virginia cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. is already making a difference in Morgantown on and off the field. Not only is he expected to be a quality starter this season for the Mountaineers, but he'll have 1.8 million people rooting for him to make as many plays as possible to help out for a good cause.
Hollis recently met with a 16-year-old Maddox Potter, who was diagnosed with Stage IV Rhabdomyosarcoma in December 2023. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a highly aggressive form of cancer that develops from mesenchymal cells that have failed to fully differentiate into myocytes of skeletal muscle.
To assist Maddox in his fight, Hollis is going to help raise money for every play he makes this season.
“I just heard your story and it touched me because I’ve had family members that have had cancer. I don’t know what you’re going through, but just knowing that you’re having to go through a lot of things that people don’t go through every day and seeing you be as strong as you are right now…I’m devoting every tackle and every turnover that I make this season…all of that is going to help you raise money so you can’t beat this fight. I know you’re going through a lot, so I’m here to basically help you in any way that I can. All the tackles that I get, all the picks that I get this season, all of that is going to be going to help you.”
Per the fundraiser link, "Your pledge will convert to a donation each month throughout the season based on the number of turnovers or tackles by Garnett in the month prior. For example, if you pledge $10 - and Garnett has 10 tackles and 1 turnover in the month of September, your pledge turns into a $110 donation on October 15th."
Click here to make a pledge/donation.
