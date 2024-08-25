Garnett Hollis Jr. Dedicating 2024 Season to Teen Fighting Cancer

I am dedicating every tackle and turnover I make this season to raise money for Maddox Potter, a 16 y/o from WV with stage four cancer.



Please pledge a donation for every tackle or turnover I make this season to help Maddox beat cancer!!! #HailWV 💙💛https://t.co/Q3P4HHJ8S1 pic.twitter.com/IeJnKsIMyc