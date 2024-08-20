Garrett Greene Named a Heisman Candidate by Notable Outlet
Of all the great players the West Virginia Mountaineers have seen come through Morgantown, none of them have ever been awarded the Heisman Trophy. Some of the legends such as Major Harris, Pat White, Steve Slaton, Geno Smith, and even Tavon Austin had preseason hype at some point regarding the Heisman, even if they didn't finish as a finalist or quite as high in the final voting.
Current Mountaineer quarterback Garrett Greene is a major sleeper for the award. Head coach Neal Brown has talked about it numerous times that Greene is being undervalued and not talked about nearly enough. He is, however, listed as a Heisman candidate by Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus. Others listed are QB Carson Beck (Georgia), QB Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama), QB Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), QB Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee), RB Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State), RB Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado).
Most look at Greene's low completion rate in 2023 and think, this kid isn't a true dual-threat quarterback. That, of course, is a lazy evaluation. There are many reasons that factor into that completion percentage, including taking several shots downfield each game. Greene does need to improve on hitting more throws underneath and if he does, it will not only help West Virginia win more games, but it will have him at least in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.
