West Virginia Scoops Up Another Four-Star Commitment in 2026 Class
Ross Hodge is on a roll on the recruiting trail as he and the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2026 guard Kingston Whitty (6'2", 170) out of Christ School in Atlanta, Georgia.
Whitty chose the Mountaineers over offers from Belmont, Binghampton, Boston, Bradley, Chattanooga, Dartmouth, Fordham, George Mason, Georgia Southern, Holy Cross, Illinois-Chicago, Jackson State, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Loyola Maryland, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Northeastern, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Richmond, Sanford, Stetson, Tennessee, Toledo, UC Davis, UC San Diego, and Youngstown State.
"The visit went great. I liked the coaching staff and the WVU campus," Whitty told West Virginia On SI. "The style of play really fits my game as well."
In 25 games last season, Whitty averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51% from the floor and 33% from three-point range. He becomes the second commit in the Mountaineers' 2026 class, joining center Aliou Dioum (Scottsdale, AZ).
Back in September, Whitty was bumped up to a four-star recruit on ESPN, ranking as the ninth-best player in the state of Georgia, the 47th-best player in his region, and the 27th-best point guard in the entire country. His fellow classmate, Dioum, is also a four-star prospect.
