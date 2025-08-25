WVU Fans Voted on the Team’s Biggest Concern and the Results Were Not Even Close

Mountaineers Now

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
There are a million question marks about the West Virginia football team heading into the 2025 season, but some areas of the roster are more concerning than others. I've written my thoughts about what those areas are all throughout the summer, but I wanted to hear what the fans had to say, so we conducted a poll on X to find out.

Surprisingly, it wasn't the quarterbacks who came away with the most votes.

1. Offensive line - 70.9% of votes

Landen Livingston
This is the right answer, in my opinion. I'm just shocked at how the o-line ran away with the poll. Anytime you replace five starters, there's reason to be greatly concerned. The fact that you're replacing three of those spots with guys from outside of the program and all five outside of this offensive system, the worry heightens. It's going to take some time for this group to learn how to play together.

2. Secondary - 15.1% of votes

Jordan Scruggs
After last year's results, I can't blame fans for picking the secondary. They were torched on a weekly basis and never found any solutions. The good thing is Zac Alley is now calling the shots, and WVU may have one of the best cornerback duos in the Big 12 with Michael Coats Jr. and Jordan Scruggs. Add in the physical, hard-hitting Fred Perry at nickel, and it's a group that should do more than just hold its own.

3. Quarterbacks - 7.8% of votes

West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol warming up prior to the 2024 Gold-Blue Spring Game. / Christopher Hall

Nicco Marchiol? Jaylen Henderson? Max Brown? Two of the three? All three? Who's it going to be? That's the big question heading into the season, but we may not truly know who that is until WVU reaches the Backyard Brawl. Rich Rodriguez feels good about every option in that room and will want to give the "top" guys an opportunity to take hold of the job.

4. Defensive line - 6.1% of votes

West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood
West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood

The defensive line is one of the few areas of the roster that actually returns a fair amount of production. Edward Vesterinen is coming off a season-ending injury from a year ago, while Hammond Russell IV and Nate Gabriel have shown some promise, but need to take a step. Missouri transfer Eddie Kelly Jr. should help raise the floor of this group.

