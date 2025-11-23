How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds

Mountaineers Now

Just like that, the end of the regular season is here. This upcoming Saturday, we'll close the first chapter of Rich Rodriguez's return to West Virginia as the Mountaineers take on No. 5 Texas Tech.

This afternoon, the Big 12 Conference released the game time and TV network for the game. Here's all the info you need for this week's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 29th, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Texas Tech is currently a 21.5-point favorite, and despite how well West Virginia has played recently, it wouldn't be surprising to see this number climb throughout the week. The Red Raiders have been dominant in their 10 wins this season, winning each of them by 22 or more points. The over/under is sitting at 52.5.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

