Important Offseason Dates & Windows for Recruiting + Transfer Portal
While the football season is officially behind us, the process of building a championship-caliber team never stops, especially for new West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez, who has a lot of things on his to-do list this offseason.
There are a lot of questions pouring in about when the transfer portal closes, when it opens again, when WVU will be able to make direct contact with high school recruits, and so forth. So, I threw this one-stop shop together for those curious as to what the offseason calendar looks like.
Before we lay out the dates and windows, below is the definition of what each period entails directly from the NCAA.
What is a quiet period?
A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.
What is a dead period?
A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.
What is an evaluation period?
An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.
What is a contact period?
A contact period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
Recruiting calendar for 2024-25 offseason
December 23-31: Dead period.
January 1-5: Quiet period for two- and four-year college transfer prospective student-athletes who intend to enroll midyear.
January 6-11: Contact period.
January 12: Quiet period.
January 13-15: Dead period.
January 16-February 1: Contact period.
February 2: Quiet period.
February 3-March 2: Dead period.
March 3-April 14: Quiet period.
April 15-May 24: Contact period.
May 25-28: Dead period.
May 29-June 22: Quiet period.
June 23-July 31: Dead period.
Transfer Portal Windows
December 9-28
April 16-25
