Initial Thoughts: The One Thing Neal Brown Couldn't Have Happen, Happened
The regular season finale did not go as planned for the West Virginia Mountaineers and head coach Neal Brown, getting crushed, 52-15.
Here are a few of my takeaways from today's action.
The main thing that matters...
Beating Texas Tech would not have decreased the pressure much from the fanbase, but it certainly would have from within. Even losing a competitive game probably wouldn't have moved the needle a whole bunch for the administration. But losing in this fashion in the last game of the year of a disappointing season...it has to at a bare minimum force a conversation, right?
I mean, let's be honest here... no one will care about the result of the bowl game, considering it will likely be against a Group of Five team or some other subpar Power Four opponent. This stuff just can't happen in year six of a tenure. Check that; it can't happen when you don't have previous success in the tenure to afford you what is considered a "down" year. This is the norm under Neal Brown, and it's not changing anytime soon.
Obviously, the buyout is the main topic of conversation in this situation, and only Wren Baker, Gordon Gee, and Co. know if the university can afford to cut ties and roll with a new coach. But honestly, how in the world can you get this fanbase excited and behind this staff for a seventh year?
What is the offense trying to accomplish?
Back in the first half, when it was still a game, Neal Brown had some interesting play calls. I have zero answers for why Brown continues to run jet sweeps with Rodney Gallagher and it's so predictable. The play never goes anywhere, and Brown thought it would be a good time to run it on 3rd and 5 and it got blown up.
Texas Tech has the worst pass defense in the league, and WVU was not interested in throwing the ball downfield whatsoever. instead, they tried to throw it into the flats and live underneath, which did not work whatsoever. How do you not challenge a secondary that's been vulnerable all year long? This game plan never had a chance.
The two-point attempt to Milum = not smart
You're down 42-9 late in the third quarter of the final game of the regular season, and you go for two. Going for it in the first place is one thing, but throwing the ball to your left tackle, who is projected to be an early-round pick in next year's draft? You're just asking for something bad to happen. Do you really want to risk injury just because you want to "reward" him for his service in the program? Just not smart football at all.
