The One WVU Skill Player Who is Flying Under the Radar Entering the 2025 Season
There was a lot of buzz surrounding West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray a year ago. The expectations were that he would, at worst, be the team's second-best receiver in 2024. Unfortunately, he didn't make much noise at all thanks to an undisclosed injury.
Bray caught just two passes for 88 yards - a 44-yarder against UAlbany and a 44-yarder against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He did appear in three other games and even started the team's Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas, but did not record any stats.
With the coaching change and all of the new faces populating the Mountaineer wide receiver room, he's become the forgotten piece of this offense. Come fall camp, you'll hear a lot about the likes of Cam Vaughn, Christian Hamilton, Jeff Weimer, and Rodney Gallagher III, but Bray is someone to keep an eye on.
This is his last go-around at the college level, meaning it's his last opportunity to prove to NFL scouts that he can play at the next level. Injuries have been the biggest issue for him throughout his career, and it has prevented him from reaching his full potential. Staying healthy will be the number one priority, of course, and if he does, he may end up becoming one of the most reliable targets Nicco Marchiol/Jaylen Henderson have to throw to.
He has the size (6'2", 209 lbs) and length to challenge teams vertically, but can also be a problem over the middle of the field for opposing defenses. Prior to landing at WVU, Bray recorded 48 receptions for 686 yards and four touchdowns at Oklahoma State. He's produced in this league before, and he'll do it again, given he's healthy.
With Cam Vaughn in the fold, Bray will likely be in the mix to start at the 'Z' position. He'll bounce around and play all receiver spots, but that's where he's expected to see most of his action in 2025.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
NBA Draft Expert Calls Javon Small a 'Popular Sleeper' with NBA Teams
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics Are Facing Elimination After Game 4 Loss to Knicks
Projecting the 10 Highest-Rated Mountaineers on EA Sports' College Football 26
Big 12 Title Scenarios Heading Into Final Weekend of the Regular Season