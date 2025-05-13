NBA Draft Expert Calls Javon Small a 'Popular Sleeper' with NBA Teams
After a terrific one season in Morgantown with the West Virginia Mountaineers, guard Javon Small is rising up the draft boards of teams across the NBA. His performance at the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago can help improve his stock, and so far, he's off to a great start.
During a shooting portion of the combine, Small drained 46 three-pointers, making it look effortless. ESPN NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony is hearing a lot of good things surrounding Small, calling him a "popular sleeper" with NBA teams.
Most mock draft projections have Small being selected within the first 10 picks of the second round. While most second rounders have a difficult time sticking around in the association, some of the league's best players were selected then, such as Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Draymond Green (Golden State Warrios), and Khris Middleton (Washington Wizards) to name a few. Fellow WVU guard Jevon Carter was also picked in the second round and just wrapped up his seventh year in the NBA.
While Carter was a more well-known prospect coming out of college because of his defense, Small may have a higher ceiling at the next level because of his ability to make tough shots all over the floor. His athleticism, ball-handling, and strength are all a few notches higher than those of Carter's coming out of WVU.
The 2025 NBA Draft will begin on June 25th at 8 p.m. ET. Round two will take place the following night, beginning at the same time.
