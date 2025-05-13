Projecting the 10 Highest-Rated Mountaineers on EA Sports' College Football 26
The new EA Sports College Football 26 video game is scheduled to be released on July 10, 2025. Let's break down which West Virginia players will find themselves having the highest ratings on the team.
Running Back Jahiem White - 90 Overall
Last Years Rating: 84 Overall
After accumulating 967 yards from scrimmage, he likely gets a nice boost for his Junior season. On paper, he is the Mountaineers' best player coming into next season.
Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. - 86 Overall
Last Years Rating: 82 Overall
The Nevada transfer finished last year as an all-conference player in the Mountain West Conference. With four interceptions, he figures to get a sizable ratings bump this year.
Tight End Grayson Barnes - 84 Overall
Last Years Rating: 82 Overall
Barnes was a reliable pass catcher for Northern Illinois and projects to be the starting tight end at West Virginia. He will get a slight boost due to being a year older.
Safety Kekoura Tarnue - 83 Overall
Last Years Rating: 82 Overall
I project Tarnue to get a slight bump due to being a year older, and getting Zac Alley back as his defensive coordinator. He had 35 total tackles last season and is currently projected to be West Virginia's starting deep safety.
Cornerback Darrian Lewis - 83 Overall
Last Years Rating: 82 Overall
The three-year Akron starter will see a slight increase in his rating after having a good season for the Zips. He projects to play a lot for WVU, though it's unclear if it'll be at corner, safety, or the slot.
Punter Oliver Straw - 82 Overall
Last Years Rating: 80 Overall
Straw is going into his fourth year as West Virginia's starting punter, and has gotten better each season. Last year he averaged 43.7 yards per punt and landed 15 of them inside the 20 yard-line.
Defensive End Jimmori Robinson - 82 Overall
Last Years Rating: 78 Overall
One could argue that the Defensive Player of the Year in the American conference should've been higher than a 78 rating last year. I expect he will get a decent boost for the upcoming season.
Running Back Jaylan Knighton - 82 Overall
Last Years Rating: 82 Overall
The SMU transfer will likely get the same rating as last year due to missing the year from an injury. The reason he won't fall is his previous pedigree, and the fact that he has a decent sized role for WVU next year.
Quarterback Nicco Marchiol - 81 Overall
Last Years Rating: 78 Overall
Nicco is 3-0 as a starter at WVU and is currently believed to be the front-runner for the job this year. That alone will likely get him a ratings bump from last season.
Wide Receiver Cam Vaughn - 80 Overall
Last Years Rating: 60 Overall
Vaughn will likely see his rating jump significantly after a very successful freshman campaign for Jax State. He had 803 yards and five touchdowns and projects to be the Mountaineers go-to option on the outside.
