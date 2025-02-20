Rich Rodriguez Speaks at WVU Hoops Game, Shares His Thoughts on Pitt
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez was in attendance for tonight's men's basketball home game against Cincinnati, and during the under 12 timeout in the first half he and his staff came onto the floor to be recognized.
Rich Rod delivered a message to the fans and reminded everyone about this year's Backyard Brawl.
“It’s great to be home. It’s such an honor for me to come back home to be your head football coach again. Behind me, I think I have the greatest football staff in America. You might recognize a couple of these guys - Mr. (Pat) White, Mr. (Noel) Devine, Rasheed Marshall. Everybody has been so great to our staff. I hope everybody will buy season tickets. I’m not sure what the record is for season tickets but I’m damn sure we can break it this year. I know there’s a lot of pride in West Virginia athletics, West Virginia University, and particularly, West Virginia football. Our fans have a lot of pride. I can assure you every day this staff, these players will work as hard as we can so you can be proud of our football team every day, but especially on gameday. By the way, we’re 206 days until we play Pitt…oh, and that’s right…Pitt sucks. Let’s go Mountaineers!”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Zac Alley Explains Decision to Join Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia
SEC School is Reportedly Pursuing WVU RB Coach Chad Scott
Former WVU QB, Assistant Ja'Juan Seider Accepts Big-Time Job with Title Contender