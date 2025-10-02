Jaylen Henderson Ruled Out for WVU vs. BYU + Massive Update on Tye Edwards
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers and BYU Cougars officially submitted their most recent injury report for this week's matchup, and there is some major movement on WVU's side.
Wednesday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, WR Jaden Bray, WR Oran Singleton, OL Cooper Young, DL Devin Grant, S Julien Horton
QUESTIONABLE: QB Max Brown
PROBABLE: RB Tye Edwards, OL Kimo Makane'ole
BYU
OUT: RB Sione Moa, WR Jojo Phillips, LB Choé Bryant-Strother, CB Jonathan Kabeya
PROBABLE: OL Austin Leausa, LB Isaiah Glasker, S Tommy Prassas
My two cents
Nicco Marchiol is not only out for this game, but out for the year, according to multiple reports, and intends to enter the transfer portal at season's end. That should come as a shock to no one. The big eyebrow raiser is that last week's starting quarterback, Jaylen Henderson, has now gone from questionable to out.
Earlier this week, head coach Rich Rodriguez said that both he and Max Brown would be limited throughout the week, but that they should be good to go. So either Henderson had a slight setback or he just doesn't feel like he's going to be healthy enough by the time the game rolls around on Friday night.
This means redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins is in a prime position to record his first career start. Max Brown or perhaps even Scotty Fox Jr. could get the nod, but in all likelihood, it'll be Wilkins, at least to start the game.
Wide receiver Oran "ManMan" Singleton Jr. wasn't even listed on Tuesday's report, but has now been ruled out, so it could be something to watch there in terms of a potential serious injury.
There is good news, however, and that is running back Tye Edwards getting bumped up from questionable to probable. He's missed the last two games with a hip pointer that he suffered in the breakout game he had a few weeks back against Pitt.
