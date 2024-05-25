Kickoff Time for WVU vs. Penn State Coming Next Week?
West Virginia's home opener against Penn State is set for August 31st. Kickoff time and the TV network that will be airing the game have not been publicly announced just yet. Thankfully, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer.
Late Friday evening, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker answered a question on X from a fan who was curious about the WVU Football account tweeting a video stating, "100 days" right at 3:30 p.m., which could be a possible kickoff time for the game. Baker replied, " Don’t confuse correlation with causation. Other than that, “no comment.”
The two played last season at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Kickoff time and TV network for last year's game was announced on May 6th, so an announcement for this year's game is certainly well past due.
