Legendary West Virginia Running Back Garrett Ford Sr. Passes Away

Garrett Ford Sr. was more than just an amazing athlete. To everyone who has crossed his path, they'll tell you how elite a human being he was as well. Earlier this week, the legendary West Virginia running back passed away at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the age of 80.

His son, Garrett Ford Jr., told John Antonik of WVUSports.com, "He was wearing a West Virginia shirt when the people from the funeral home came today to pick him up. They asked us why he was wearing a West Virginia shirt down here, and it's because West Virginia was his life. He just loved his time there."

Ford was among the first handful of African American players in West Virginia football history, suiting up for the Old Gold and Blue in the mid-1960s. In 1966, he became the program's first-ever 1,000-yard rusher, going for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns en route to earning All-American honors.

Another running back who arrived at WVU some 20 years after Ford's playing days, Eugene Napoleon, built a strong relationship with Ford Sr. during his time in Morgantown and was so thankful to have had him as a mentor in the late 1980s.

"During my years at West Virginia University, Garrett Ford Sr. played a major role in making sure I was on track to graduate and be productive on and off the football field. He was an amazing human being who stood on his convictions and principles. We often talked about the importance of life after football and building a successful balance of life skills/goal setting. Coach Ford was a major key to my success at WVU! I will forever cherish my conversations with him. May he Rest In Peace."

Ford Sr. spent several years at the university as a player, coach, academic counselor, and assistant athletics director. In 1995, Ford was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, the WVU School of Physical Education Hall of Fame in 2004, and the WVU College of Applied Human Sciences Hall of Fame this year.

Ford's son, Garrett Jr., was a running back for the Mountaineers in the late 80s/early 90s, and his grandson, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, was a receiver at WVU from 2018-22.

