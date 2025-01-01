Looking Back at the Top Five Moments of 2024 in WVU Sports
West Virginia athletics had some ups and downs throughout 2024, but today, we're going to keep the focus on the good.
Here are the five best moments that took place across WVU sports in 2024.
No. 5: Mark Kellogg's successful first season at WVU
When Dawn Plitzuweit left West Virginia for Minnesota after one year, there was great concern that the women's program would be in trouble due to having its third head coach in as many years. Very few knew who Kellogg was when he was hired, but that's no longer the case. His team went 25-8 in his first year on the job, and if it weren't for the ref show in the NCAA Tournament against Iowa, WVU would have sprung the upset over Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes.
No. 4: Baseball wins a regional for the first time in program history
Randy Mazey's legendary career came to an end, and that itself could be considered a top moment, albeit a sad one for West Virginia fans. The Mountaineers sent him out in style as the program took down Dallas Baptist and then won two straight over Grand Canyon to win the Tucson regional, marking the first time the program has ever made it to a super regional.
No. 3: West Virginia stuns No. 7 Kansas
In most years, this would have been the top moment, without question. However, it's hard to top No. 1 on this list, and this doesn't happen if No. 2 doesn't take place, so No. 3 it is. And hey, what a way to end the calendar year, huh? You could make the argument that this is the third-best win this century for the Mountaineers, coming behind only the Big East championship over Georgetown and the Elite Eight victory over Kentucky. WVU has been so close to winning at the Phog several times, but for this to be the occasion? Down two starters? A first-year head coach? No one saw this coming.
No. 2: West Virginia hires Darian DeVries
I kind of gave this one away with the reveal of No. 3, but man, what a hire Darian DeVries is turning out to be. In his first twelve games as the Mountaineer head coach, he is 3-0 versus ranked teams and has done two things WVU has struggled to do over the years - beat Gonzaga (anywhere) and beat Kansas (at Kansas). If this is what he can do with a group he threw together over the summer, imagine what he can accomplish with a few years under his belt.
No. 1: Rich Rodriguez returns to West Virginia
How could this not be No. 1? Not a soul on Earth, including Rich Rodriguez himself, probably didn't think this would ever be possible. As ugly as the breakup was between him and WVU 17 years ago, getting a second chance to lead the Mountaineers felt more than unrealistic. But it happened. He's back, and there's more excitement around the program than maybe ever. If he's able to do something big at WVU in his second stint, a documentary will be made because that's stuff that seems to only happen in movies.
