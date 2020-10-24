SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are getting set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road. To give you everything you need to know about today's game, we have created this gameday guide which has our staff picks for this week's college football slate along with numerous articles centered around West Virginia vs Texas Tech.

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

WATCH: West Virginia at Texas Tech Preview

Sports Illustrated Big 12 Publishers Week 8 Power Rankings

Sam James Looks to Drop the Drops vs Texas Tech

Jeffery Pooler Jr's. Transformation Into a Highly Productive Player

Players to Watch: Texas Tech Offense

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Texas Tech

Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech

Full Quotes of Neal Brown's Press Conference Previewing Texas Tech

Sam James Looks to Drop the Drops This Saturday at Texas Tech

The West Virginia coaching staff stands by receiver Sam James after a tough first half against Kansas

Christopher Hall

Huggins Says Pro Scouts Are Peaking Interest in this Underclassman

The NBA might come calling early for this young Mountaineer

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

The staff at Mountaineer Maven has made their picks for this weekend!

Schuyler Callihan

Huggins Talks Opt Outs, Team Chemistry + Extra Eligibility

WVU head coach Bob Huggins feels like he has something special with this year's group.

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: West Virginia at Texas Tech Preview & Prediction

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon preview the Mountaineers' week eight game

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Offers 2022 Guard From a Familiar School

WVU Head coach Bob Huggins dips back into Cincinnati with latest offer

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: 2021 Safety Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 8

An updated look at the Big 12 Power Rankings

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: 2021 DL Jamarius Dinkins Makes Decision

The 2021 defensive lineman is now off the board

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are slight favorites this week, but will they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

