Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas Tech
Schuyler Callihan
The Mountaineers are getting set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road. To give you everything you need to know about today's game, we have created this gameday guide which has our staff picks for this week's college football slate along with numerous articles centered around West Virginia vs Texas Tech.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech
WATCH: West Virginia at Texas Tech Preview
Sports Illustrated Big 12 Publishers Week 8 Power Rankings
Sam James Looks to Drop the Drops vs Texas Tech
Jeffery Pooler Jr's. Transformation Into a Highly Productive Player
Players to Watch: Texas Tech Offense
West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Texas Tech
Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech
Full Quotes of Neal Brown's Press Conference Previewing Texas Tech
