Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

West Virginia Adds Receiver Transfer

The Mountaineers have added another offensive weapon to their attack with the addition of Middle Tennessee running back/wide receiver Zack Dobson (5'8", 165 lbs) transferring to West Virginia.

Two Newcomers Impressing Early in Camp

Week one of fall camp is just about in the books for Neal Brown and West Virginia. Every year there is always a couple of true freshmen that really stand out and put themselves in a great position for playing time. Brown mentioned Bluefield native defensive end Sean Martin and defensive end Akheem Mesidor of Ontario, Canada as two guys who are impressing the coaching staff early on.

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

OVC to Allow Non-Conference Games, WVU/EKU Still On

On Friday, the Ohio Valley Conference met to make their decision on whether to play or not. In the most strange outcome of the meeting, the OVC presidents voted to allow their schools to play four non-conference games in the fall and play seven games later in the spring, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

The Big 12 Conference is Moving Forward

The news keeps hope alive for some form of the college football season after the Big Ten and Pac 12 Conferences canceled fall sports Tuesday afternoon. The Big 12 Conference Presidents held a planned conference call Tuesday evening to discuss the plans for the 2020 fall season for all sports.

Blaine Scott Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Arizona LB Tony Fields Transfers to West Virginia

The Mountaineers have landed Arizona linebacker transfer Tony Fields II. He becomes the second former Wildcat to transfer to West Virginia this offseason, joining safety Scottie Young Jr. Fields has been a highly productive player throughout his three year career having totaled 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumbled.

