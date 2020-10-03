Mountaineer Maven's West Virginia Gameday Guide: Baylor
Schuyler Callihan
The Mountaineers are getting set for their Big 12 home opener today against Baylor and to give you everything you need to know about today's game, we have created this gameday guide which has our staff picks for this week's college football slate along with numerous articles centered around West Virginia vs Baylor.
Spread & Over Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Baylor
Gmiter Tests Positive for COVID-19
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Baylor
The Walk Thru GameDay Show - Baylor Preview
Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings Week 5
VanDarius Cowan Ruled Out vs Baylor
