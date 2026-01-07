WVU Gains Portal Commitment From Well-Traveled Safety Coming Off of Career Year

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers added to their transfer portal class, landing a commitment from former Memphis safety Kamari Wilson (6'1", 210 lbs).

This past season, Wilson enjoyed a career year, setting single-season highs in tackles (84), tackles for loss (6.5), passes defended (4), interceptions (2), forced fumbles (2), fumble recoveries (1), and sacks (1).

Prior to landing at Memphis, Wilson spent two years at Florida and one season at Arizona State. As a true freshman with the Gators, he totaled 39 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass defended. After playing in three games in 2023, he decided it was in his best interest to redshirt and transfer. He split time on defense and special teams during his lone season with the Sun Devils, which led to his next move to Memphis.

He allowed just one touchdown on 32 targets, giving a pass coverage grade of 76.5 on Pro Football Focus. Wilson is not only rock solid against the pass, but he doesn't mind coming downhill and making things happen against the run. A consistent, well-rounded player with Power Four and starting experience. The expectation is for him to come in and compete for one of the two starting safety spots. He played both at Memphis, mostly at the free safety spot.

Wilson will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

