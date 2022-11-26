Skip to main content

Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide: WVU at Oklahoma State

Everything you need to know ahead of today's game.

Welcome to the Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide. Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go. Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.

GAME INFO

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of West Virginia at Oklahoma State

WVU Uniform Combo vs Oklahoma State

WVU Depth Chart vs Oklahoma State

Neal Brown Names Starting Quarterback

THE MATCHUP

Walk Thur Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction

WVU HC Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma State

WVU OC Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma State

WVU DC Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma State

WHO HAS THE EDGE

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma State

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

FEATURES

WVU's Top Players Will Receive Portal Interest: 'They're Going to Have Options'

SHOWS

Between The Eers: Can WVU Find Success in the New Era of College Football?

Relatively Sports Ep. 18: Former WVU WR Harvey Smith Joins the Show

