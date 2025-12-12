Names West Virginia Should Consider to Replace RB Coach Larry Porter

After just one year in Morgantown, West Virginia running backs coach Larry Porter is packing his bags and will join the coaching staff at Auburn under new head man, Alex Golesh. This is just the first of what is expected to be a few changes on the WVU staff.

Who could replace Porter? We'll gain more information in the coming days as to who is truly being considered, but for now, here are a few names that I believe are worth being mentioned.

Rod McDowell (Marshall)

McDowell was on staff with Rodriguez at UL Monroe and then served under him at Jacksonville State. He was among those considered to follow him from Jax State to Morgantown before he ultimately landed in Huntington. Rodriguez made a late push, but McDowell to Marshall was pretty much a done deal.

Lee Marks (Memphis)

A small connection here, as Zac Alley was on the same staff as Marks at Boise State in 2019. Jeremy McNichols (Boise State), Alexander Mattison (Boise State), Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State), Dillon Johnson (Washington), and Mario Anderson Jr. (Memphis) are all notable names that he helped develop throughout his tenure. It doesn't appear that Marks will be following Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas, and with Charles Huff coming in, I'd imagine he'll bring much of his staff from Southern Miss.

Kolby Smith (Arkansas)

Smith served as the interim offensive coordinator when the Razorbacks made their coaching change, firing Sam Pittman. He produced a 1,000-yard rusher this season in Mike Washington, spent a year with Isiah Pacheco at Rutgers, was at Louisville during that incredible run with Lamar Jackson, and helped develop complementary rushers. In 2013, Antonio Andrews rushed for over 1,700 yards under his guidance at Western Kentucky, and also, I can't forget to mention he spent 2020-23 in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He does not have any ties to the WVU staff, but is someone certainly worth considering, and is not being retained by new Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Noel Devine (West Virginia)

This is still way too early, in my opinion. That being said, Rich Rod has talked on numerous occasions about how impressed he has been with how fast Noel is picking up things as a coach and how he has a bright future. I'd be willing to bet WVU hires a veteran, but I can't completely dismiss the possibility of Noel being promoted.

Don't see it happening: Ja'Juan Seider, Chad Scott

The moment Chad Scott was dismissed from his post at Texas, a ton of Mountaineer fans began expressing their desire to bring him back. I understand why, but I believe the chance of Scott reuniting with Neal Brown in Denton is more likely than a return to Morgantown.

As for Seider, he would come at an extremely expensive price tag, although he'd be well worth it. I'm just not sure West Virginia is in a position to be able to make a competitive offer to pull him away from Notre Dame, even though this is his alma mater, and his nephew (QB) Jyron Hughley will be on the roster next fall. Never say never, but Seider to WVU seems like a pipe dream.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Will West Virginia Need More Than One Transfer Quarterback?

West Virginia QB Khalil Wilkins Makes Decision on Future

SEC School is Set to Hire Running Backs Coach Larry Porter Away From West Virginia

College Football 26 Adds Two New Uniform Options for West Virginia

West Virginia is Considering Former Four-Star SEC QB Commit in the Transfer Portal